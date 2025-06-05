Macron and Lula show discrepancies beyond climate issues

Lula urged Macron to open up his heart and endorse the EU-Mercosur Free Trade Agreement (FTA)

Despite some alignment on climate issues, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's state visit to Paris on Thursday was marked by tensions over trade, Ukraine, and Gaza. Lula urged French President Emmanuel Macron to support the Mercosur-EU trade agreement, emphasizing it as a response to rising protectionism. French farmers called on Macron on Wednesday to reiterate their “firm” rejection.

Hence, Macron resisted, citing concerns about the environment and fair competition, in addition to criticizing Lula's neutral stance on the Ukraine war, stating that Russia was the aggressor and should not be treated equally to Ukraine, urging Brazil to play a significant role in seeking a solution.

Lula, whose trip was the first state visit to France by a Brazilian Chief Executive in 13 years, urged Macron to “open his heart” to finalize the deal between the European Union and the South American Common Market (Mercosur). “My dear Macron, open your heart a little to the possibility of concluding this agreement with our esteemed Mercosur,” Lula insisted, pledging not to fulfill his rotating presidency of Mercosur without the agreement endorsed.

Macron replied during the joint press conference that the document's wording needed improvement with reciprocal and suspension clauses that avoid situations of unfair competition. “The agreement, as it stands, is neither good for the environment nor fair” to farmers in France and elsewhere in Europe. In addition, Macron pointed out that, in Ukraine, “there is an aggressor, it is Russia,” and “the two belligerents cannot be treated equidistantly.”

While in France, Lula is to attend the Oceans Summit in Nice, ahead of the COP 30 in Belém.