Venezuela's gov't announces arrest of alleged mercenary from T&T

5th Thursday, June 2025 - 10:08 UTC

Cabello also mentioned paramilitary arrangements in Ecuador

Venezuelan authorities have captured Guis Kendell Jerome, a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, as part of an ongoing investigation into paramilitary groups allegedly entering the country to incite violence. Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello stated that mercenaries from Trinidad and Tobago, alongside Colombian paramilitary groups, are involved in these movements.

Cabello emphasized that an investigation has been launched to strengthen security measures. He also warned of terrorist training efforts in Ecuador, aimed at infiltrating Venezuela. The Bolivarian government is actively combating organized crime and drug trafficking networks, promising to dismantle these illegal groups, Caracas insisted. “They are detained, we are respecting their human rights, and they are part of the terrorists who wanted to enter Venezuela,” Cabello stressed.

“A communiqué came out from the Ministry of Defense of Trinidad and Tobago, which denies the veracity of the evidence against a group of Colombian paramilitaries that entered Venezuela through Port of Spain, in Trinidad and Tobago,” Cabello also mentioned during his broadcast show.

“President Nicolás Maduro, yesterday denounced the incursion of some Colombian terrorists, some weapons that we captured in some towns... a press release came out that Colombian paramilitary groups are entering eastern Venezuela, through Trinidad and Tobago,” he further noted while underlining Venezuela’s commitment to safeguarding its territory despite the lack of support from other governments.

“The ministry is taking measures with greater seriousness and urgency through national security and thus improving active surveillance in our defense of the people,” he maintained.

“We take care of our Venezuelan territory, from the Essequibo River to La Guajira... I tell you, so that you are aware, that they are also training terrorists in Ecuador to enter Venezuela,” he pointed out.

Cabello's remarks against Ecuador coincided with Quito's Parliament approving a constitutional reform to allow foreign military bases, a measure promoted by President Daniel Noboa. The reform will be subject to a referendum within 45 days to rewrite Article 5 of the 2008 Constitution, which explicitly bans these settlements.