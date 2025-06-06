Falklands agrees to education facilities for secondary age children from MPC

Falkland Islands Community School holds the main secondary school and boarding facilities

Falkland Islands Executive Council (ExCo) has agreed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) be signed between the Falkland Islands Government (FIG) and the UK Ministry of Defense (MOD) that will allow secondary-age children from Mount Pleasant Complex (MPC) to board at Stanley House and study at the Falkland Islands Community School (FICS) from the start of the 2025 academic year.

This formal agreement represents a step forward in supporting continuity of service for personnel at MPC with school-age children, by offering an education option within the Falkland Islands. The MOU is a result of collaboration between FIG and MOD and follows positive feedback from visits by the MOD’s Armed Forces Families and Safeguarding team and the local British Forces South Atlantic Islands (BFSAI) Safeguarding team.

The MOU will enhance educational opportunities for families at MPC and help widen the pool of personnel able to serve in the Falkland Islands.

FIG Director of Education, Sarah Stannard, said “We are delighted to see this MOU approved following a significant amount of work. It is pleasing that FIG is able to support BFSAI in this way and that there will be opportunities now for families based at MPC to access secondary education in the Falkland Islands. This MOU reflects the shared commitment to collaboration between FIG and the MOD and we look forward to welcoming BFSAI students into our school and supporting them throughout their educational journey”.

Acting Commander British Forces South Atlantic Islands, Group Captain Adele Stratton commented: “It is fantastic to see this MOU come to fruition as it is a testament to the strong relationship between FIG and MOD. This agreement represents a great educational opportunity for our service families as it now allows personnel with secondary school age children to serve at MPC. Ultimately, it is a positive step forwards as we expand the support for personnel on continuity tours and one I wholeheartedly welcome.”