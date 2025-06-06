Historic polar ship SS Terra Nova revisited in first-ever wreck survey

Video Pictures show the deep sea surveillance of Terra Nova done from the state of the art yacht My Legend.

An expedition led by the motor yacht MY Legend has completed the first visual survey of the wreck of the SS Terra Nova, offering new insight into one of the most emblematic ships of polar exploration. Located off the coast of Greenland, the wreck was first discovered in 2012, nearly 70 years after the ship sank during World War II.

The recent survey, described as the culmination of nearly two decades of effort, used advanced submersibles to capture high-resolution imagery of the remains. The team documented the vessel’s structural condition and an unexpectedly rich marine ecosystem that has flourished around the wreck.

“The Terra Nova is more than a shipwreck—it's a symbol of an era,” said project lead Leighton Rolley. “This expedition finally brings closure to a story that has captivated polar historians for over a century.”

Built in 1884, Terra Nova gained fame as the ship that carried Captain Robert Falcon Scott on his ill-fated South Pole expedition from 1910 to 1913. It later served in commercial and military roles before sinking in 1943 after suffering ice damage.

Further statements from the mission underscore the historical and ecological value of the site, and align this achievement with recent surveys of Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance and Quest, adding to the growing archive of Heroic Age exploration vessels now documented on the ocean floor.







Her most renowned role came during the British Antarctic Expedition of 1910–1913. As the primary expedition ship, Terra Nova transported Scott and his team to Antarctica for their attempt to reach the South Pole. Although they achieved their goal, the polar party perished on the return journey. The expedition is remembered for its scientific contributions and the extraordinary endurance displayed by those involved. Terra Nova’s involvement secured her place in the history of polar exploration.

Following her polar service, Terra Nova returned to commercial duties, becoming a mainstay of the Newfoundland seal fisheries before serving in World War II. She sank off the coast of Greenland in 1943 after sustaining ice damage. Her final resting place remained unknown until 2012, when the research vessel RV Falkor, operated by the Schmidt Ocean Institute, discovered the wreck on the centenary of Captain Scott’s death.

MY Legend completes a detail survey of the site



Now, in an unprecedented follow-up mission, MY Legend—a state-of-the-art exploration yacht equipped for deep-sea operations—has completed a detailed visual survey of the site. Using advanced underwater technology and a modern submersible, the expedition captured high-resolution imagery of the wreck, confirming its identity and revealing key structural features. The survey also documented a vibrant marine ecosystem, with cold-water corals, anemones, and fish thriving on the wreck.



“MY Legend’s survey of Terra Nova is the icing on the cake for a project nearly two decades in the making. What began as a concept in 2005 led to the successful discovery of the wreck in 2012, and now, thanks to this latest expedition, we have finally been able to conduct a detailed visual survey of one of the most iconic vessels in polar history. Legend’s work has answered many of the long-standing questions surrounding the condition and final moments of the Terra Nova, and in doing so, it brings closure to a story that has captivated polar historians for over a century. This expedition also highlights the exceptional capability of Legend and her crew to operate in remote and challenging environments, combining modern technology with precise execution to achieve a historic result.”

Leighton Rolley, Project Lead for the SS Terra Nova Discovery said , “This achievement not only confirms the location and condition of a legendary ship but also deepens our understanding of the maritime history and underwater ecosystems of the polar regions.

“This dive was the culmination of years of planning, coordination, and patience. To be the first to lay eyes on the Terra Nova since it sank 80 years ago was both humbling and exhilarating. We surveyed as much of the wreck as possible, from the striking split bow to the scattered remnants of her deck gear. One of the most powerful moments was discovering the helm station near the stern—a symbolic and moving find. It was also incredible to see how a beautiful marine ecosystem is now thriving on the wreck, bringing new life to this historic site. This mission was about more than just documentation; it was about honoring a ship that carried some of the greatest ambitions of the Heroic Age. I’m incredibly proud of what our team achieved.”

Terra Nova sustained significant damage during the sinking



The wreck of the Terra Nova shows clear evidence of the violence of its sinking. After being damaged by ice in 1943, the ship was abandoned and later deliberately sunk by armed coastguard vessels to avoid becoming a drifting hazard. Surveys suggest the stern hit the seabed first, with the bow now split in two. Despite this, many of the vessel’s key features remain discernible on the ocean floor.

Commenting on the find, Mensun Bound, Director of Exploration for Endurance22, praised the ship’s legacy and the achievement of the expedition team:

“The oak-built Terra Nova was one of the best and most doughty ice ships ever crafted by the hand of man. Its very name evokes the great heroic age of polar exploration when a handful of remarkable men, by mapping the coast and exploring the interior, lifted the veil on the Great White Continent of Antarctica,” said Bound. “When we think of the Terra Nova we of course think of Scott, Evans, Oates, Wilson and Bowers who, in their quest for geographic knowledge and glory, were pushed to their perishable limits and beyond.”

He added that the discovery of the Terra Nova served as inspiration during the decade-long search for Shackleton’s Endurance, and offered his congratulations to the team “for their great work in finding, and now surveying, the wreck of the Terra Nova.”

The quest for the Endurance was conceived in a London coffee bar on 16th August, 2012, on the very day the discovery of the Terra Nova was announced t00 the world. In our ten-year hunt for Shackleton’s ship, when at moments it looked like we might not attain our goal, the success of the Terra Nova team was a source of inspiration. The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust (that oversaw the search for the Endurance) offers its sincere congratulations to Leighton Rolley, Aldo Kuhn and the team for their great work in finding, and now surveying, the wreck of the Terra Nova.”

Mensun Bound, Director of Exploration, Endurance 22, Trustee, Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust Together underlines, “these discoveries illuminate the enduring legacy of the Heroic Age of Polar Exploration—an era defined by resilience, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of knowledge in the planet’s harshest environments”.