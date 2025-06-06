Uruguayan president and predecessors due together in Buenos Aires for Anne Frank Awards

6th Friday, June 2025 - 10:57 UTC Full article

Orsi, Lacalle Pou, and Sanguinetti are due in Buenos Aires for the accolade recognizing efforts towards peaceful coexistence

Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi and his predecessors, Luis Lacalle Pou and Julio María Sanguinetti, will be traveling to Buenos Aires next Monday to attend the Anne Frank Awards for Latin America. The awards, organized by the Anne Frank Center Argentina for Latin America (CAFA).

The trio will receive the “Award for Democratic Commitment, Institutional Respect, and the Construction of Peaceful Coexistence.” The event will also feature a tribute to Mujeres Activas por la Paz, a group of Israeli and Palestinian women working together for peace in the Middle East.

The Anne Frank Awards recognize individuals, institutions, and governments that actively promote human rights, peaceful coexistence, and inclusion. Inspired by Anne Frank’s legacy, the awards celebrate democratic commitment and efforts to foster a more just and tolerant society.

The event highlights the importance of dialogue and mutual respect in overcoming divisions.

Similar awards inspired by Anne Frank’s legacy have recognized notable figures worldwide, such as Almin Hodzic, a Bosnian refugee who has worked to educate others about ethnic hatred, and Clinton Allen, an advocate for nonviolence and conflict resolution. The Anne Frank Prize, a literary award given in the Netherlands, has also recognized writers such as Harry Mulisch and Cees Nooteboom for their contributions.

It is not uncommon for Uruguayan sitting and former Presidents to appear together at many events, unlike in other Latin American countries where current and past heads of state do not mingle when stemming from opposing political factions.

Orsi represents the ruling Broad Front, Sanguinetti belongs to the Colorado Party, and Lacalle Pou is a notable National Party member, although his government included the Multicolor Coalition featuring Colorados among other forces.