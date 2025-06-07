Will Uruguay train Palestinians in sustainable agriculture?

from the West Bank in sustainable agriculture, Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin announced in Montevideo Friday.

The initiative, part of a Denmark-led FAO program, aims to equip participants with skills for agricultural entrepreneurship to foster economic growth and improve quality of life in Palestine.

Uruguay would leverage its expertise in agribusiness to provide specialized training, potentially bringing young Palestinians to its territory. The program emphasizes long-term development alongside immediate humanitarian aid, with Uruguay also considering sending food supplies like powdered milk and rice to Gaza, in line with the government of President Yamandú Orsi's broader commitment to humanitarian assistance and sustainable solutions for Palestine, coordinated through multilateral platforms and local authorities.

“Our government is committed to humanitarian aid and to finding viable solutions that benefit the Palestinians,” Lubetkin said in a radio interview. “We would like to bring some young Palestinians from the West Bank to prepare them in sustainable agriculture, something in which we have experience and can share,” he added.

“It is not just a question of delivering immediate aid, but of guaranteeing a future for Palestine and its young people,” he also pointed out. “Helping Palestine is not the discussion between the terms genocide or massacre,” he further noted.

“If there is something the people of Gaza need, it is not announcements. We can fill ourselves with announcements,” Orsi said earlier this week.