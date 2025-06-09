Chad cancels all visas to US travelers

9th Monday, June 2025 - 10:49 UTC

Chad has its dignity, Deby argued

Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby announced Sunday a suspension of visa issuance to US citizens in retaliation for President Donald Trump's executive order banning the entry of citizens from 12 countries -Chad included- citing issues like terrorism, lack of security cooperation, high visa overstays, and refusal to accept deported nationals.

Deby stated on Facebook that the visa suspension for Americans was based on reciprocity. “Chad has neither planes to offer nor billions of dollars to give, but Chad has its dignity and its pride,” he argued. In addition, Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul said he was surprised at the terrorism-related justification, arguing it disregards Chad’s counterterrorism efforts.

Trump signed an executive order Wednesday imposing a full entry ban on citizens of 12 countries, including Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Libya, Somalia, and Sudan.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Haiti, Iran, and Yemen. Travelers from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela will face partial restrictions. Exceptions apply to lawful permanent US residents, dual nationals, diplomats, athletes, and their relatives attending major sporting events, and those with family or adoption immigrant visas.

Sudan has also reportedly suspended all visas for US citizens and diplomats in retaliation, citing reciprocity, though no official government statement confirms this.