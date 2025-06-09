Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces intercept Gaza-bound humanitarian ship in international waters

The Madleen, sailing under international law in non-Israeli waters, had not breached the naval blockade of Gaza at the time of the operation.

A humanitarian vessel carrying international volunteers, including climate activist Greta Thunberg and French national Pascal Maurieras, was reportedly intercepted and boarded by Israeli forces in international waters early Sunday morning, according to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC).

The ship, named Madleen and sailing under a UK flag, was carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza when contact was lost shortly after 2:30 AM EEST. A dramatic onboard image from a security camera shows the passengers — all wearing life jackets — with their hands raised, moments before the raid.

“SOS! The volunteers on 'Madleen' have been kidnapped by Israeli forces,” the FFC posted on its official Telegram channel, urging supporters to pressure foreign ministries, including France’s, to secure the detainees’ release.

SOS! the volunteers on 'Madleen' have been kidnapped by Israeli forces.

Greta Thunberg is a Swedish citizen.

Pressure their foreign ministries and help us keep them safe!



Web: https://t.co/uCGmx8sn8j

X : @SweMFA

FB : @SweMFA

— Freedom Flotilla Coalition (@GazaFFlotilla) June 9, 2025

In a pre-recorded video released after the boarding, Greta Thunberg stated: “If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces, or forces that support Israel.”

Also reported onboard were Brazilian activist Thiago Ávila and French MEP Rima Hassen. No casualties have been reported, but the current location and condition of the passengers remain unknown.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition emphasized the non-violent and humanitarian nature of their mission, stating the ship was carrying medical supplies and food for Palestinians in Gaza, where aid access remains heavily restricted.

The Israeli government has not yet issued an official response. However, in past flotilla incidents, Israel has defended such actions citing national security concerns and its naval blockade of Gaza.

The current incident recalls the widely condemned Mavi Marmara raid of 2010, in which Israeli commandos boarded a humanitarian flotilla attempting to breach the Gaza blockade, resulting in the deaths of nine activists and a global diplomatic crisis. The UN Secretary-General’s Panel of Inquiry on the 31 May 2010 Flotilla Incident, also known as the Palmer Report, acknowledged Israel’s security concerns, stating: “Israel faces a real threat to its security from militant groups in Gaza. The naval blockade was imposed as a legitimate security measure... and its enforcement complied with the requirements of international law.” However, the report also criticized the force used during the operation, calling it “excessive and unreasonable.” The 2010 raid remains a pivotal reference point in debates over the legality and humanitarian consequences of naval blockades.

Diplomatic channels in France, Brazil, and Sweden are reportedly being mobilized. The incident is expected to draw renewed scrutiny over Israel’s enforcement of its blockade and the broader humanitarian crisis in Gaza.