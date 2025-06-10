CFK faces arrest and political lifelong ban

CFK is likely to be granted house arrest given her age

Argentina's Supreme Court (CSJN) unanimously upheld a six-year prison sentence and lifelong disenfranchisement from public office for former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) in the Vialidad case, which involved irregularities in awarding 51 public road works contracts in Santa Cruz to businessman Lázaro Báez.

Justices Horacio Rosatti, Carlos Rosenkrantz, and Ricardo Lorenzetti rejected the defendant's appeals, affirming that due process was followed and the lower courts' verdict was based on substantial evidence, including her role in a scheme that favored Báez's companies for private gain.

“The sentences issued by the previous courts were based on the abundant evidence produced,” the CASJ maintained. CFK “relegated the economic advantage for the public administration to the economic advantage for private interests,” it also found.

The ruling also confirmed the acquittal on charges of illicit association and ordered the confiscation of AR$ 84.835 billion (around US$ 704 million).

Other defendants convicted in the case include Báez and former official José López. CFK is likely to be granted house arrest for being over 70, but Tuesday's decision bars her from running for the Buenos Aires Provincial Lower House on Sept. 7 as she had announced.

It was the second time since the return to democratic rule in 1983 that a former President was convicted after exhausting the chain of appeals, Carlos Menem.

In December 2022, the Oral Federal Court 2 convicted CFK of fraudulent administration for favoring Báez's companies during the Kirchnerist governments.

While the Justicialist (Peronist) Party chairwoman met Tuesday with lawmakers at the party's headquarters, with a large demonstration outside, President Javier Milei cried out for “justice” while Casa Rosada sources insisted the Libertarian Government had nothing to do with the ruling.

CFK is now due to turn herself in in a way to be decided upon by the Federal Oral Court #2. She is likely to be granted house arrest given her age.