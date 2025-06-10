Milei lands in Israel and prays at the Wailing Wall

Milei will stay in Israel for a few days to receive an accolade and sign a key understanding with Netanyahu

After arriving in Israel on Monday, Argentine President Javier Milei's first activity was to pray at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem, alongside his Presidential Secretary and sister Karina Milei, Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein, Argentine Ambassador to Tel Aviv Axel Wahnish, and Israel's Ambassador to Buenos Aires Eyal Sela.

It was Milei’s second visit to the Wailing Wall, having previously prayed there in February 2024.

On Tuesday, he is scheduled to hold meetings with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including a joint press statement.

The following day, he will be honoring the Argentine nationals kidnapped by the terrorist organization Hamas and deliver a message at the Knesset (Israeli Parliament), where he will receive the Genesis Prize, considered by many the Jewish Nobel Prize.

On Thursday, Milei and Netanyahu will sign a Memorandum for Democracy and Freedom, announcing a direct Buenos Aires-Tel Aviv flight by Israel's flight carrier El Al. The Libertarian leader will also give a lecture at the Hebrew University and pray again at the Wailing Wall before departing for Madrid.