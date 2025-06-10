The Economic Impact of Crypto in the West

10th Tuesday, June 2025 - 00:45 UTC Full article

Photo: Pexels

When the first Bitcoin (BTC) was mined at the start of 2009, no one could have imagined the huge impact that cryptocurrencies were going to have on the world. With the price of BTC rising to over $100,000 and cryptos being used in various industries, it has now become a huge part of the financial scene in many countries.

Where Is Crypto Adoption Highest?



The US is generally regarded as the world leader in cryptocurrencies, with the highest concentration of BTC among companies, institutions, and individuals. In terms of government BTC holdings, it’s followed by China, the UK, and Ukraine. The fact that Bhutan is in fifth place with over 13,000 BTC shows how even smaller countries with limited resources are rushing to join the race. In this case, Bhutan has hydroelectric power to carry out more environmentally friendly mining.

While Bitcoin is decentralized, some of the biggest players in the crypto industry are based in the US. Coinbase, Uniswap, Worldcoin, and Ondo are among the American firms with a huge presence in the market. The 2024 Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index puts India, Nigeria, and Indonesia ahead of the US at the top of the list in terms of general usage, while the US has a thriving crypto startup scene.

One of the interesting aspects of crypto adoption is that the reasons for it happening vary by country. In developed Western countries like the US and the UK, it's often viewed as a way to break free from more traditional financial options. In developing nations, it's treated by some as a method of hedging against a weaker currency and rising inflation rates.

Factors To Take Into Account as Crypto Usage Grows



The move towards greater cryptocurrency usage raises some interesting questions about how this can be integrated within our existing financial systems and processes. As more companies accept digital currencies like Bitcoin, they’ll need to create new processes and get the right operating licenses.

In terms of the current regulations, we are seeing that a crypto exchange license is one of the main types to consider. It’s a license that allows companies in the first place to offer crypto exchange or trading services. Other specialist licenses include wallet licenses, ICO licenses, mining licenses, and crypto casino licenses. Any business operating in this area will need to understand what kind of regulation covers them and then obtain the right license.



Photo: Pexels





The Potential for Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin to Become Legal Currency



One of the most eye-catching examples of Bitcoin adoption has occurred in El Salvador. This Central American country became the first nation to adopt BTC as legal currency, in 2021, as a way to boost financial inclusion and create investment potential. While its status as legal tender ended at the start of 2025, this project showed the world some valuable lessons that other countries may use when launching crypto for mass adoption.

In the US, the GENIUS Act, aimed at regulating stablecoins, could provide a vital step along the path to mainstream crypto use. There is still some way to go before cryptos are used for everyday transactions, but it seems to be a matter of time before this happens.

The crypto revolution hasn’t been confined to Western countries, as adoption rates are high across the planet. However, with many of the leading companies and startups based in America, it seems certain that the ideas coming out of North America will help to shape the future of digital money.