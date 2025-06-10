Uruguay's political coexistence highlighted in Buenos Aires

Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi, alongside former presidents Luis Lacalle Pou and Julio María Sanguinetti, received the Anne Frank Award in Buenos Aires for his country's democratic commitment, institutional respect, and peaceful coexistence. The trio arrived together on a private flight and attended the gala event downtown.

Orsi, speaking on behalf of all three, emphasized Uruguay's democratic tradition, highlighting the coexistence between government and opposition as a model for peace and human rights in a time of global intolerance. “But as it is all about gestures, those who are here with me told me: no way, the president is you, and you are going to represent us. This is a recognition to the Uruguayan people, to the political parties of my country and to those who preceded me, that despite sometimes being government and sometimes being opposition, we know that the key is our people and coexistence for them is the lifeblood that moves us,” said Orsi.

“In times of so much intolerance, in times of war, rearmament, extremism, the fact that today human rights, peace, and coexistence are being valued in this way is undoubtedly a beacon of hope for everyone,” he added. He also highlighted that Uruguay's political parties were among the oldest globally, stressing mutual respect and the value of shared truth. He cited examples of democratic “gestures,” such as Lacalle Pou inviting him to a Mercosur meeting, joint appearances during presidential transitions, and Sanguinetti and José Mujica retiring from the Senate together in 2020.

“We understand that this tool that was built, which are the oldest parties, the ones that are here, of history, together with the British. And then other parties appeared, but respect and understanding that on the other side there may also be a part of the truth is fundamental,” Orsi further noted.

The award, presented by the Anne Frank Center of Argentina, recognizes Uruguay's consistent respect for democratic institutions, a rarity in Latin America.

Anne Frank Foundation Director Héctor Shalom explained that the accolade “given to the president and the two former presidents has to do with the value of democratic continuity, the respect for democratic institutions, the value given to laws in democratic institutions, which is a concept that we cannot say is deeply rooted in Latin American countries.”

“We wanted with this award to say 'the supreme value of democracy has to do with this possibility of giving continuity, different parties,'” Shalom added.