Canadian PM invites Lula over to G7 Summit

11th Wednesday, June 2025 - 20:01 UTC Full article

In a phone call on Wednesday, Carney formalized the invitation

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio da Silva of Brazil will be attending the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, on June 17, following an invitation from Prime Minister Mark Carney. The South American leader will participate in an extended session with other invited nations, including South Africa, Australia, and India, and will also hold a bilateral meeting with Carney.

The summit will cover topics like energy security, critical minerals, and artificial intelligence. Lula invited Carney to COP30 in Belém, Brazil, in November, and both leaders discussed strengthening Brazil-Canada ties, emphasizing democracy, multilateralism, and free trade. Lula has attended all G7 summits during his term, including those in Japan (2023) and Italy (2024).

In a phone call on Wednesday, Carney formalized the invitation to the Brazilian for the event bringing together leaders of the seven largest economies on the planet: The United States, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, and Germany.

Lula “thanked and accepted the invitation, noting the positive contribution that Brazil can offer to the topics that will be debated at the event, including energy security, critical minerals, financing, innovation and technology, and artificial intelligence,” the President's office said in a statement.

The Brazilian and Canadian heads of Government will also meet bilaterally on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

For his part, Lula invited Carney to participate in the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), which will take place in Belém (PA) in November, “recalling the experience of the Canadian head of government in the area of climate finance,” the Planalto Palace also explained. Carney reportedly accepted the invitation.

“Both also discussed the potential for strengthening bilateral relations, highlighting the convergence between Brazil and Canada in the defense of democracy, multilateralism, and free trade,” added the statement from Brasilia.

Lula was also invited and attended the G7 summits in Japan in 2023 and in Italy in 2024. (Source: Agencia Brasil)