CFK's conviction saga includes attack on TV station and marketing boom

Opportunity snatchers from both ends of the political spectrum launched T-shirts and other items defending either the former president or the judiciary's ruling mandating her imprisonment

Following Argentine Supreme Court's (CSJN) ruling Tuesday upholding a six-year prison sentence against former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner in addition to a lifetime disenfranchisement in the so-called Vialidad case, a group of her supporters stormed into the Canal 13 and Todo Noticias (TN) building in Buenos Aires, breaking glasses, smashing cars, and throwing stones and blunt objects.

The Association of Argentine Journalistic Entities (ADEPA) condemned the attack and called for the investigation and punishment of those responsible.

In addition, the CSJN's decision sparked a marketing phenomenon beyond political stances. Libertarian groups aligned with President Javier Milei started selling T-shirts, coffee mugs, and stickers with the lower court's ruling printed on them. Other T-shirts included Milei's motto “Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon.“







On the other hand, pro-CFK groups launched a series of T-shirts bearing phrases such as ”Don't mess with Cristina,“ or ”I love you Cristina,“ as well as other items featuring phrases such as “Hold me till I come back,” “Love beats hatred,“ ”Santa Cristina,” and others displaying State-owned brands and programs like YPF, Procrear, Conicet, Anses, Aerolíneas Argentinas, celebrating CFK’s legacy.

Websites selling CFK-themed items promise more designs soon, indicating ongoing demand. Prices reflect economic pressures, with some items discounted to remain competitive, it was reported.