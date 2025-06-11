Curfew decreed in downtown LA amid surging violence

The measure seeks to stop looting, Bass explained

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a local state of emergency and imposed a nighttime curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in a one-square-mile area of downtown Los Angeles, effective Tuesday, to curb vandalism and looting amid protests against President Donald Trump’s anti immigration raids.

“I have declared a local state of emergency and decreed a curfew in downtown Los Angeles to stop vandalism and looting,” Bass announced.

The rioting, sparked by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions, escalated into violence, with 114 arrests for looting and vandalism at 23 businesses, including an Apple store and a pharmacy. The curfew, expected to last several days, exempts residents, workers, homeless individuals, credentialed media, and public safety officials.

California Democratic leaders, including Governor Gavin Newsom, criticized the deployment of 700 Marines and National Guard troops to assist federal immigration agents, arguing it heightened tensions.

Newsom sought a court order to restrict their role to protecting federal property, but a federal judge denied an immediate ruling, scheduling a hearing for Thursday.

Bass attributed the unrest to ICE raids, emphasizing the fear among immigrant communities and condemning the violence as unrepresentative of immigrant rights supporters. She noted the city was peaceful prior to the raids and plans to address cleanup with local leaders ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

President Trump, addressing troops at Fort Bragg, called Los Angeles a “dump” and vowed to “liberate” it, while a man’s death in the protest area is under investigation.

Besides Los Angeles, thousands rallied in Chicago, chanting slogans against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Trump. In New York, protesters gathered in Lower Manhattan near federal immigration offices and the city's main immigration court.