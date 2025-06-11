Falkland Islands highlight environmental leadership at annual UK reception

The reception underscored the Islands’ strategic importance as a gateway to the Antarctic and their contributions to conservation and climate science.

The Falkland Islands Government hosted its Annual Parliamentary Reception on 10 June at the House of Commons, spotlighting the territory’s growing role as a globally significant hub for environmental research and biodiversity.

More than 200 guests—including politicians, diplomats, and representatives from environmental and scientific organizations—attended the event held at the Terrace Pavilion. The reception underscored the Islands’ strategic importance as a gateway to the Antarctic and their contributions to conservation and climate science.

Richard Hyslop, the Falkland Islands Government Representative to the UK and Europe, described the event as a celebration of both the Islands' environmental relevance and the “strong cross-party support that exists in the UK for the Islands and our right to self-determination.”

Notable speakers included Baroness Chapman, Minister for International Development, Latin America and the Caribbean; Wendy Morton MP, Shadow Minister for the Falkland Islands; and Dr. Paul Brickle, CEO of the South Atlantic Environmental Research Institute (SAERI). Their remarks emphasized the importance of retaining Darwin Plus funding and maintaining the Islands’ role in global scientific initiatives.

With Liberation Day approaching, the reception also honored veterans of the Falklands War, recognizing their enduring connection to the Islands' past and future.