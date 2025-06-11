Milei confirms Argentina's Embassy in Israel will be moved to Jerusalem

Milei also recalled the two antisemitic terrorist attacks in Buenos Aires in the 1990s

Argentine President Javier Milei announced Wednesday during his speech before the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) that the South American country would be relocating its Embassy to West Jerusalem in 2026. The first Argentine president ever to address the Knesset, Milei condemned the Oct. 7 attack by the terrorist group Hamas and demanded the release of all Argentine hostages.

He also condemned the agenda of activist Greta Thunberg and the likes of her ''for falsely denouncing that she was kidnapped by Israel when the real hostages are Israelis and are in Gaza.“

”Brothers of Israel: Argentina is with you in this difficult moment, said Milei in a speech full of ideological and strategic references, where he defended Israel's right to legitimate self-defense after the October 7 attack perpetrated by Hamas. When the opposing forces are good and evil, there is no moral equivalence possible. Argentina will not stand aside,“ Milei stressed.

In addition, he was awarded the Genesis Prize 2025 -also known as the Jewish Nobel Prize- and praised by Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for Argentina's support. Milei highlighted his government's economic achievements, such as reducing inflation amid fiscal surplus, while promoting a ”deep chainsaw“ approach to deregulate and foster free trade.

He emphasized Argentina's transformation, likening it to an ”exodus“ from decades of political and fiscal oppression, and positioned Israel as a key partner in an alliance of free nations.

”Today Argentina is living its own exodus: we are freeing ourselves from a political caste that advanced for decades over the citizens,” he claimed.

A Memorandum on Freedom and Democracy in the Fight against Terrorism and Anti-Semitism will be signed on June 12 to formalize this diplomatic shift.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana called Milei the best friend Israel has ever had at the Casa Rosada, while Benjamin Netanyahu highlighted the solid friendship between both governments. From the Israeli opposition, former Prime Minister Yair Lapid praised the Argentine economic plan and greeted the President with some emotional words in Spanish.

The Libertarian leader also recalled the two antisemitic terrorist attacks in Buenos Aires in the 1990s.