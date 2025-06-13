Israel hits Iranian targets massively – retaliation expected

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency nationwide

Israel launched preemptive airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities -including the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, ballistic missile sites, and military commanders to keep the enemy from further developing nuclear weapons.

The attacks, which began early Friday, killed key figures, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Gen. Hossein Salami, and several scientists, Iranian state media confirmed.

Tel Aviv described the operation as a multi-day effort to eliminate Iran's nuclear threat, while Washington denied any direct involvement.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed “severe punishment,” and Iran's military promised retaliation, prompting Israel to declare a state of emergency.

The strikes followed failed diplomatic efforts to curb Iran's uranium enrichment, with the IAEA noting Iran's non-compliance and potential to produce nine nuclear warheads.

Israeli airspace was closed after the operation. Argentine President Javier Milei had left a couple of hours earlier for Madrid.

“President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said. “Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel,” he further stressed.

Iran's Armed Forces Spokesperson Gen. Shekarchi said Israel and the United States would “receive a forceful slap” because “a retaliation attack is definite, God willing.”

As warning sirens sounded across Israel in anticipation of Iran's reprisals, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said the strikes against Iranian nuclear and long-range missile targets would continue for several days. “At the end of the operation, there will be no nuclear threat” from Iran, they insisted. “We have reached the point of no return, and there is no choice but to act now.”

In addition, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency nationwide. “Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the state of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future,” Katz said.

Israel reportedly used deception to mask its true intentions before the pre-dawn strike. According to a senior Israeli source, the security-cabinet meeting late Thursday was deliberately presented as a discussion on hostage negotiations to mislead Tehran. Ministers were briefed in advance that the agenda would focus on stalled talks regarding Israelis held in Gaza. However, once inside a secure forum, the cabinet unanimously approved the military operation, and each minister signed a strict non-disclosure agreement.

Just a day before he was killed, Salami had claimed that any Israeli attack would be met by an unprecedented response. He claimed Iran was ready for “any war.”

