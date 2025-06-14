Brazil might sever military ties with Israel

Amorim said proper measures needed to be taken

The Brazilian Government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is evaluating the possibility of cutting military ties with Israel in response to Tel Aviv’s actions in the Gaza Strip, which have been described in Brasilia as genocide against the Palestinian people, Special Advisor Celso Amorim told Agência Brasil.

“I believe that the escalation of massacres in Gaza, which constitute true genocide, with thousands of civilians killed, including children, is something that cannot be minimized. Brazil needs, through appropriate measures, to act consistently with the humanitarian principles and international law it has always defended,” said Amorim.

Hence, measures consistent with humanitarian principles must be taken, he insisted. Amorim spoke this week with a group of 20 federal representatives and other leaders who called on the Brazilian government to break diplomatic and trade relations with the State of Israel.

Earlier this year, Brazil canceled the purchase of Israeli armored vehicles planned by the Ministry of Defense due to the situation in Gaza.

The Brazilian government believes that severing diplomatic relations would be a delicate and complex matter, as it could harm both Brazilians living in Israel and Palestinians by ending the possibility of contact with Tel Aviv.

Therefore, Brazil sees the suspension of military contracts and cooperation as an appropriate response to the escalation of violence, the siege of the Gaza Strip and the Palestinians, and the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which are considered illegal under international law, it was explained.