Falkland Islanders mark 43 years since Liberation from Argentine occupation

14th Saturday, June 2025 - 17:40 UTC Full article

For the Falkland Islanders, Liberation Day remains a symbol of peace hard-won and of the enduring commitment to democratic governance under the UK flag. Photo: FIG

On a calm winter morning, the Falkland Islands commemorated the 43rd anniversary of their liberation from Argentine occupation in 1982, with ceremonies and community gatherings held in the capital, Stanley.

The day began with a thanksgiving service at Christ Church Cathedral, attended by Falkland Islands officials, members of the British Forces South Atlantic Islands, veterans, and youth groups. The service was followed by a solemn parade and wreath-laying ceremony at the Liberation Monument.







“Members of the public, government representatives, and veterans gathered to pay their respects,” said the Falkland Islands Government’s Communications Department in a public statement. The Governor, members of the Legislative Assembly, and the Commander of British Forces laid wreaths to honour the lives lost during the conflict and to reaffirm the Islands' right to self-determination.

The commemorations continued with a civic reception hosted by the Falkland Islands Government at the Defence Force Club, followed by a community celebration at the Town Hall, organised by Falklands Radio.



Governor Alison Blake CMG during the ceremony. Photo: FIG







Described as both a “day of commemoration and celebration,” the anniversary is a poignant reminder of the 74-day conflict that ended with the surrender of Argentine forces on June 14, 1982. The war resulted in the deaths of 255 British and 649 Argentine personnel.

For the Falkland Islanders, Liberation Day remains a symbol of peace hard-won and of the enduring commitment to democratic governance under the UK flag.