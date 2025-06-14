Falklands’ lawmakers call for end of hostilities and humanitarian access to Gaza

“We join with the governments of the United Kingdom, France, Canada and others in calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and full unfettered humanitarian access to those in need.

Responding to a local group to act on their behalf in response to the situation in Gaza, Members of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly gave a statement. They stated: “We join with the governments of the United Kingdom, France, Canada, and others in calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and full unfettered humanitarian access to those in need.

“We support the international diplomatic efforts, including those led by the United States, Egypt and Qatar to achieve an immediate cease fire secure the release of the remaining hostages and establish a political framework for a sustainable peace.”

Falklands’ resident Frin Ross along with 37 others had written a letter to MLAs to express their horror that “over two million people face a man-made famine where starvation is widespread and children and families are dying from hunger.”

She said they had petitioned the UK Government to demand a ceasefire and an end to the blockade imposed by Israel and to ensure UN and other international aid agencies were allowed entry. Also to ensure the release of remaining hostages by Hamas in Gaza and illegally detained Palestinians in Israel and to end all arms sales to Israel. (Source Penguin News)