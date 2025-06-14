Falklands, new Commander (Artillery) of British Forces South Atlantic Islands

Brigadier Charlie Harmer, (right), the new Commander BFSAI and outgoing Brigadier Daniel Duff.(Pic BFSAI)

A new Commander of the British Forces South Atlantic Islands (CBFSAI) has been appointed. Brigadier Charlie Harmer took up the role from outgoing CBF Brigadier Daniel Duff on Saturday, June 13, one day before the Falkland Islands’ Liberation Day celebrations.

Speaking of the appointment Brigadier Harmer said, “I am honored to take over as CBFSAI on the eve of the 43rd Anniversary of Liberation Day. I look forward to building upon what my predecessors have achieved.”

From Cornwall, Brigadier Harmer commissioned in 2001 and in the course of his career he has been deployed on operations in Kosovo, Afghanistan, and Iraq. He brings extensive operational experience worolwide with the Royal Artillery.

