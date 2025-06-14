Falklands to mark Liberation Day with community ceremonies and reflection on sovereignty

A parade and ceremony will be held at the Liberation Monument at 11:00 am. Photo: MercoPress

The Falkland Islands will commemorate Liberation Day today, marking 43 years since the end of Argentine occupation in 1982. A series of official events will highlight the Islands’ enduring connection to the United Kingdom and honor those who served during the conflict.

The day’s program will begin with a thanksgiving service at Christ Church Cathedral at 09:45 AM, attended by Her Excellency the Governor, members of the Legislative Assembly, and military representatives from the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force, and the Falkland Islands Defence Force, alongside veterans and youth groups.

At 11:00 AM, a parade and wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the Liberation Monument in front of the Secretariat building. “Today we honor the courage of those who fought for our freedom and remember the sacrifices that brought peace to our Islands,” stated a spokesperson for the Legislative Assembly ahead of the event.

Liberation Day commemorates the surrender of Argentine forces on June 14, 1982, which ended a 74-day conflict over sovereignty. British forces regained control of the Islands after intense fighting, resulting in the deaths of 649 Argentine and 255 British personnel. For many Falkland Islanders, the day remains a powerful symbol of resilience and the right to self-determination.

Following the morning ceremonies, a civic reception hosted by the Falkland Islands Government will be held at the Falkland Islands Defence Force Club, starting at 11:45 AM. The Falkland Islands Radio Service will also host a Family Day Party at the Town Hall from 1:00 to 4:00 PM.

This year’s observance comes amid continued affirmation by Falkland leaders of the Islands’ identity and governance. In recent public statements, members of the Legislative Assembly reiterated their commitment to democratic values, environmental stewardship, and a strong partnership with the United Kingdom.

While Liberation Day is marked with solemnity and pride in the Falklands, the date contrasts with Argentina’s remembrance of the conflict on April 2, the “Day of the Veterans and Fallen of the Malvinas War.” Argentina continues to claim sovereignty over the territory, despite the 2013 referendum in which 99.8% of Falkland Islanders voted to remain a UK Overseas Territory.

As the day unfolds, Falkland Islanders will once again gather to reflect, remember, and reaffirm their identity.