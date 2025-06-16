Argentine Supreme Court Justice booed in Mexico for CFK ruling

Argentine Supreme Court (CSJN) Justice Carlos Rosenkrantz was booed in Mexico City for the ruling against former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK). Demonstrators, including Argentines in Mexico and Mexican citizens, gathered outside the Marquis Reforma Hotel, where Rosenkrantz was speaking at a conference.

The protesters claimed the ruling was a “political persecution,” citing Kirchner's six-year prison sentence and lifetime ban from public office in the Vialidad corruption case, which was expedited amid media and economic pressure.

Protesters accused Rosenkrantz of undermining judicial democratization in Mexico. The ruling’s timing, just before Argentina's mid-term elections, and the Court’s simultaneous approval of a judicial salary increase, highlighted perceived double standards, as cases involving establishment figures like Mauricio Macri remain unresolved.

The protest, organized after rumors of Rosenkrantz's attendance at a Yale event, featured chants against “lawfare” and vows to confront such figures globally.

With signs such as “Cristina Libre”, or “They want her imprisoned or dead for defending the people”, the Latin American Democracy Support Committee gathered in front of the Marquis Reforma Hotel in Mexico City.

One of the demonstrators said Rosenkrantz was “meeting with personalities and they are discussing how to overturn the judicial election that took place here in Mexico, they are trying to make tricks so that the democratization of justice returns to square one and returns to being a power at the service of the elites and the concentrated economic powers.”

Among those who repudiated Rosenkrantz were graduate students from Yale University, where the judge was also trained.

The ruling against Cristina Kirchner, signed last Tuesday, upheld a six-year prison sentence and lifelong disenfranchisement from public office.

According to Buenos Aires media, Rosenkrantz was initially reluctant to sign the ruling but ended up voting in line with his colleagues Horacio Rosatti and Ricardo Lorenzetti, thus achieving an unsurmountable majority. The Supreme Court has two vacancies, which would have been filled with substitute judges in case a decision was not reached among the three sitting members.

Supporters of CFK insist that the CSJN spared former President Mauricio Macri a different treatment in the case involving the illegal spying on the family members of the ARA San Juan submarine crew, among other inconsistencies showing a political bias. Macri appointed both Rosenkrantz and Rosatti (a co-author of the 1994 Constitutional reform), but Lorenzetti reached the highest court under the late Néstor Kirchner.

Observers also claim the CSJN's ruling was triggered by CFK's announcement that she would be running for a seat as a Deputy of the Buenos Aires Provincial Lower House on Sept. 7.

Protesters also chanted that the likes of Rosenkrantz would be hunted down wherever they might go.