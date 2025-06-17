Decisive hours for Cristina Kirchner: Argentina awaits judicial decision amid mounting tension

17th Tuesday, June 2025 - 10:55 UTC Full article

Cristina Fernández, who is 72, has requested house arrest citing her age, security risks, and past assassination attempts. Photo: REUTERS/Pedro Lazaro Fernandez

Argentina faces a moment of heightened political tension as the country awaits a final decision from the Federal Oral Tribunal No. 2 (TOF2) on whether former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner will be detained following the Supreme Court’s recent confirmation of her corruption conviction and lifetime ban from public office.

The judicial uncertainty has gripped both the government and the opposition, with speculation over whether Kirchner will be arrested, appear at the Comodoro Py courthouse in person, or be notified via virtual means. According to La Nación, judges are weighing the option of using a Zoom hearing to avoid public unrest. “They are logical judges; they will try to avoid her going to court,” said a government source.

Meanwhile, mass mobilizations in support of the former president are being organized for Wednesday under the slogan “Argentina con Cristina.” The government is urging the judiciary to act cautiously to avoid triggering unrest. “We’re in a unique situation: anything could happen,” said a senior official.

Cristina Fernández, who is 72, has requested house arrest citing her age, security risks, and a past assassination attempt. However, federal prosecutors Diego Luciani and Sergio Mola are reportedly preparing to oppose the request. The final decision lies with Judges Jorge Gorini, Rodrigo Giménez Uriburu, and Andrés Basso, who have asked the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, to reinforce police presence around the courthouse.

“Cristina is at the center of operations,” said a Peronist leader close to her. Over the weekend, her apartment in Recoleta became a political hub, hosting human rights organizations and party leaders. A CGT delegation is expected to meet at the Justicialist Party headquarters on Tuesday, while governors including Axel Kicillof prepare for Wednesday’s demonstration.