Falklands MLAs address the UN C24 Committee on Wednesday

17th Tuesday, June 2025 - 21:15 UTC Full article

The Falklands delegation with members of the Canadian CPA branch

Advisor Emma Leigh Middleton, MLA Biggs, Commissioner to Canada, Rob Tinline, MLA Pollard and advisor Michael Goss

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly announced that it “is pleased” to confirm that MLA Pete Biggs and MLA Mark Pollard will attend and speak at the United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization (C24) in New York on Wednesday, 18 June 2025.

“This annual meeting is an important opportunity for Falkland Islanders to speak directly to the international community and to reaffirm our fundamental right to self-determination,” the legislative body said in a statement.

“We are proud to continue engaging with the C24 and to ensure that the voice of the Falkland Islands people is heard and respected.”

The meeting will be live-streamed online from 1100 to 1400 Falklands time (1000-1300 New York, Eastern Daylight Time) on the UN website: [https://webtv.un.org/en/asset/k1w/k1wban22mz]

A transcript of the speeches delivered by MLA Biggs and MLA Pollard will be made available following the session.

MLAs Pollard and Biggs will be attending the C24 meeting accompanied by two special advisors, Michael Goss and Emma Leigh Middleton.

The Falklands delegation visiting North America had previously met in Ottawa with members of the Canadian Branch of the CPA to update on developments from the last year. Likewise significant the Falklands delegation also met the British High Commissioner to Canada, Rob Tinline.