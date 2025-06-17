Israel's Ambassador to Uruguay discusses Iran with Montevideo press

Hershkovitz insisted Iran was already operating in Latin America

Israeli Ambassador to Montevideo Michal Hershkovitz discussed her country's conflict with Iran and insisted that the ongoing military operation sought to counter Tehran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, which she claims threaten Israel's existence.

Hershkovitz justified the timing of the first attack, noting that Iran was allegedly six months away from producing nuclear bombs and amassing 10,000 ballistic missiles. “If we do not act now, it will be too late,” she argued. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has repeatedly expressed his animosity towards Israel and the United States. Khamenei called Israel a “dangerous and cancerous tumor” that must be “eradicated,” she recalled.

The diplomat also mentioned that the duration of the conflict would hinge on achieving these objectives and Iran's response. The main objective is “to prevent a threat against the existence of the State of Israel,” she underlined. The first attack sought to “create the conditions to completely eradicate the Iranian nuclear plan,” the diplomat further noted.

“If you combine these nuclear capabilities, and these ballistic capabilities, together with the intention they had to eliminate Israel, we understood that we had to act now,” Hershkovitz also said.

She also mentioned the presence of two Uruguayan mayors-elect in Israel, currently in shelters due to missile attacks, describing the civilian situation as “very stressful” amid significant destruction.

Hershkovitz pointed out that Iran seeks to “infiltrate” Latin America in any way it can.” The Islamic Republic is believed to have been behind the 1992 and 1994 bombings of Jewish community facilities in neighboring Buenos Aires. In addition, US authorities are offering a reward for information regarding the financing of Iran's operations in the so-called Triple Border (Argentina-Brazil-Paraguay). In addition, Iran has strategic security, mining, and energy developments in Bolivia.