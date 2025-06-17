Macron in favor of Greenlanders' self-determination

17th Tuesday, June 2025 - 08:43 UTC Full article

Greenland and the deep seas are not “up for grabs,” Macron insisted (Pic REUTERS)

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his country's solidarity with Greenland on Sunday in light of US President Donald Trump's ambitions regarding the Danish territory. He stopped there en route to the G7 Summit in Canada alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen. Macron also said he spoke on behalf of the European Union (EU).

Macron emphasized Greenland's sovereignty, criticizing Trump's intentions as inappropriate among allies and stressing the island's strategic importance. He advocated for respectful cooperation, rejecting annexation or external threats.

Frederiksen echoed his commitment to Greenland’s self-determination and NATO cooperation for Arctic security. The French leader's visit also aimed to strengthen EU-Greenland ties on energy, climate, and security issues, with discussions taking place on a Danish helicopter carrier.

Macron once again criticized Trump's intentions towards the territory: “I don’t think that’s something that should be done between allies,” he said at Nuuk airport.

“It’s important to show that Denmark and Europe are committed to this territory, which has very high strategic importance and whose territorial integrity must be respected,” Macron said.

“It means a lot to me to convey a message of friendship and solidarity from France and the European Union to help this territory face its various challenges: economic development, education, as well as the consequences of climate change,” he added while noting that Greenland and the deep seas were not “up for grabs.”

According to press reports, Washington does not rule out taking over Greenland and Panama by force if necessary, given their importance to US interests. The Wall Street Journal said last month that several high-ranking officials under the US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, had instructed intelligence agency heads to learn more about Greenland’s independence movement and attitudes towards US resource extraction there.

“Greenland is not for taking, and neither are Antarctica nor the high seas for sale,” Macron stressed last week during his opening speech in Nice at a United Nations conference on protecting the oceans, mentioning China and Russia as potential threats, but most likely with Trump's United States in mind.

Macron also said he was optimistic about reaching an understanding with Trump during the G7 event with the Republican leader, who left too soon for that on Monday, given the ongoing events in the Middle East, saying there was “big stuff” that needed his attention.