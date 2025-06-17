Trump cuts G7 Summit short due to Middle East war

There's “big stuff” going on, Trump explained

US President Donald Trump abruptly left the G7 summit in Kananaskis (Alberta), Canada, to return to Washington, DC, to address the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. “I have to be back early for obvious reasons. They understand. This is big stuff,” Trump explained after dinner.

Iran retaliated with 150 missiles targeting Israel, killing 24 people in Tel Aviv. Israel also struck Iranian state television and warned 330,000 Tehran residents to evacuate. Trump, in close contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, called for the elimination of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to end the conflict. The US State Department advised American citizens to leave Iran or prepare to shelter for extended periods.

“Iran should have signed the [ceasefire] 'deal' I told them to sign. What a disgrace and what a waste of human lives. Simply put, IRAN CANNOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” the Republican leader posted on Truth Social days after Israel launched the first wave.

He also instructed the National Security Council (NSC) to be ready at the White House Situation Room. Additionally, “US citizens should not travel to Iran for any reason and should leave the country immediately if they are already there,” the State Department said in a statement. “Those unable to leave should be prepared to shelter in their homes for extended periods,” it went on.

On the other hand, Beijing warned Chinese nationals to leave Israel. There were also uncorroborated reports that China was sending military gear to Tehran, while North Korea might also step in on Iran's side.

“If the United States of America can achieve a cease-fire, it is a very good thing and France will support it, and we wish for it,” French President Emmanuel Macron said. “It is absolutely essential that all strikes from both sides against energy, administrative and cultural infrastructures, and even more so against the civilian population, cease,” he added. “Nothing justifies this.”

“Much was accomplished, but because of what's going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State,” White House Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt mentioned.

