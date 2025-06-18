First ever female, Blaise Metreweli appointed UK’s MI6 chief

Blaise Metreweli is currently Director General ‘Q’, responsible for technology and innovation in MI6, and has previously held a Director-level role in MI5.

The first ever female Chief of the UK’s 116 years Secret Intelligence Service, (MI6), Blaise Metreweli, has been announced by the Prime Minister Kerir Starmer. MI6, officially the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), is responsible for gathering foreign intelligence and operating overseas.

Commonly referred to as ‘C’, the Chief has operational responsibility for MI6, and is the only publicly named member of the organization. They are accountable to the Foreign Secretary. She is currently Director General ‘Q’, responsible for technology and innovation in MI6, and has previously held a Director-level role in MI5. She will succeed Sir Richard Moore, who leaves the Service in the autumn.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that “the historic appointment of Blaise Metreweli comes at a time when the work of our intelligence services has never been more vital.

The United Kingdom is facing threats on an unprecedented scale – be it aggressors who send their spy ships to our waters or hackers whose sophisticated cyber plots seek to disrupt our public services.

I’d like to thank Sir Richard Moore for his dedicated service, and I know Blaise will continue to provide the excellent leadership needed to defend our country and keep our people safe – the foundation of my Plan for Change.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy pointed out, “I am delighted to appoint Blaise Metreweli as the next Chief of MI6. With a wealth of experience from across our national security community, Blaise is the ideal candidate to lead MI6 into the future.

“At a time of global instability and emerging security threats, where technology is power and our adversaries are working ever closer together, Blaise will ensure the UK can tackle these challenges head on to keep Britain safe and secure at home and abroad.

“Every day, our intelligence services work behind the scenes to protect our national security and compete with our adversaries. That’s why I am proud that we are investing an extra £600 million in our intelligence community so they can continue to defend our way of life.

“I would also like to pay tribute to Sir Richard Moore for his service and leadership. I have worked closely with him over the past year and thank him for his valuable contribution enhancing our national security and protecting the British public”.

Blaise Metreweli CMG said, “I am proud and honoured to be asked to lead my Service. MI6 plays a vital role - with MI5 and GCHQ - in keeping the British people safe and promoting UK interests overseas. I look forward to continuing that work alongside the brave officers and agents of MI6 and our many international partners”.

While outgoing Chief, Sir Richard Moore, said, “I am absolutely delighted by this historic appointment of my colleague, Blaise Metreweli to succeed me as ‘C’. Blaise is a highly accomplished intelligence officer and leader, and one of our foremost thinkers on technology. I am excited to welcome her as the first female head of MI6.”

Blaise Metreweli, 47, is currently Director General Technology and Innovation in MI6. She has previously held a Director-level role in MI5. She is a career intelligence officer, having joined the Service as a case officer in 1999.

Blaise studied Anthropology at Pembroke College, Cambridge, and as an intelligence officer has undertaken a range of roles across the Service. She has spent most of her career in operational roles in the Middle East and Europe.