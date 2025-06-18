Latin American countries evacuate diplomatic missions in Tehran

18th Wednesday, June 2025 - 10:33 UTC Full article

Some 40 Argentines chose to stay in Iran despite advise from the South American country's diplomatic mission's advise against it

Most Latin American countries have evacuated their diplomatic missions in Tehran as the conflict between Israel and Iran escalates to unprecedented levels, with some Western analysts even fearing possible use of nuclear weaponry.

Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Brazil, Uruguay, Bolivia, have taken their diplomatic staff out of Tehran due to intense Israeli airstrikes targeting the city in an ongoing offensive since Friday which has destroyed key Iranian infrastructure, including oil refineries and uranium enrichment sites, in addition to killing 224 civilians. Also 24 non-military personnel were killed in Tel Aviv following Iran's missile attacks.

According to Montevideo, Uruguay's Embassy keeps functioning with local staff after the only Uruguayan resident in Iran was evacuated. On the other hand, 40 Argentines residing there chose to stay.

President Donald Trump demanded Iran's unconditional surrender while the White House urged US nationals to flee the region or brace for extended stays in shelters.

The Argentine evacuees traveled by land to neighboring Azerbaijan, Chargé d'Affaires Mariano Jordan told reporters. He reckoned that some 40 prople chose to stay against his advise.

Meanwhile, Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente ordered the Embassy's staff to leave the diplomatic residence and the 10 Mexican tourists who were still in the city of Isfahan to move to a safe place.