Falklands/Malvinas dispute must be resolved through peaceful and negotiated means, reiterates UN C24

19th Thursday, June 2025 - 09:02 UTC Full article

Argentine Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship, Gerardo Werthein is a very close confident and advisor of President Javier Milei

The United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization on Wednesday adopted a new resolution reiterating its position that the sovereignty dispute over the Falkland/Malvinas Islands between Argentina and the UK, must be resolved through peaceful and negotiated means.

The 29-member body — formally known as the Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, and in more practical terms C24 — annually reviews the list of 17 Territories whose people have not yet attained a full measure of self-government.

Acting without a vote, the Special Committee adopted the draft resolution “Question of the Falkland Islands (Malvinas)” (document A/AC.109/2025/L.8), by which it requests the Governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom “to consolidate the current process of dialogue and cooperation through the resumption of negotiations in order to find as soon as possible a peaceful solution to the sovereignty dispute relating to the question of the Falkland Islands (Malvinas)”. The draft was introduced by the representative of Chile, also on behalf of Bolivia, Cuba, Ecuador, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

At the outset of the meeting, the Special Committee heard presentations from several petitioners, in keeping with the practice of previous sessions. Falkland’ petitioners included elected members of the Legislative Assembly, MLAs Mark Pollard and Peter Biggs.

From the Argentine side petitioners were Paula Vernet, a “direct descendant of Luis Vernet, the first political and military commander of the Malvinas Islands”, and Ricardo Ancell Patterson, introducing himself as the “great-great-grandson of Scottish immigrants that were settled for a time in Malvinas.

Argentine minister argues self-determination not applicable to Malvinas

Also addressing C24 was Gerardo Werthein, Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina, (and very close confident and advisor of President Javier Milei), who said that the British occupation of the Malvinas Islands in 1833 was an act of force that expelled Argentina’s legitimate authorities and settlers. “It was, unequivocally, a colonial act, in violation of international law and of Argentina’s territorial sovereignty,” he said, noting that his country has consistently sought to reclaim the Islands for over 190 years. Werthein recalled UN General Assembly resolution 2065 adopted in 1965, which recognizes the existence of a sovereignty dispute and calls for bilateral negotiations between Argentina and the United Kingdom, taking into account the interests — but not the wishes — of the current inhabitants, while respecting Argentina’s territorial integrity as outlined in Assembly resolution 1514 (XV) on decolonization.

He firmly rejected the United Kingdom’s repeated use of the principle of self-determination to justify its claim, arguing that it is not applicable to the Malvinas. The Islands’ population was implanted by the United Kingdom after forcibly removing Argentines in 1833. The current demographic configuration of around 3,000 settlers or their descendants with no prior link to the territory — alongside 1,200 British troops — cannot be regarded as a “people” entitled to self-determination. “Doing so would legitimize a situation born of illegitimate occupation,” he said, stressing that international law and multiple UN resolutions do not support legitimizing an occupation through the presence of a population installed by the occupying Power. Instead, the decolonization process must uphold national unity and territorial integrity. Despite the suspension of negotiations, “we believe there are favorable conditions to begin a new phase of dialogue, enabling us to constructively address all issues of mutual interest, including the question of sovereignty”, he said.

Ecuador and the Brasilia Consensus

In the ensuing debate, the representative of Ecuador, speaking for the Brasília Consensus, recalled that South American foreign and defence ministers agreed on a “special declaration on the Malvinas question” in November 2023. In it, they reaffirmed support for Argentina’s legitimate rights in its sovereignty dispute with the United Kingdom over the Malvinas, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime area. Further, they underscored that the United Kingdom’s military presence there “ran counter” to the regional policy of achieving a peaceful resolution to this sovereignty dispute. In his national capacity, he reiterated Ecuador’s “traditional and long-standing” support for Argentina’s legitimate sovereign rights over the Islands and surrounding maritime area. He also rejected attempts to apply the principle of self-determination to this issue as “incompatible” with Argentina’s territorial integrity.

Uruguay speaking for Mercosur backs Argentine claims

Uruguay’s delegate, speaking for the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR), recalled that Bolivia, Chile and MERCOSUR States signed a declaration that affirmed support for Argentina’s legitimate rights over the Malvinas Islands. That declaration has been renewed by MERCOSUR Heads of State “in all meetings held to date”, she said — most recently in Montevideo in 2024. She also stressed that unilateral measures — including the exploitation of renewable and finite natural resources in the area under dispute — are “not compatible with what has been agreed upon in the United Nations”. In her national capacity, she said that Uruguay’s belief in Argentina’s sovereign rights over the Islands and maritime areas in question “is rooted in historical, geographical and political beliefs”. Adding that this issue involves a sovereign dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom, she stressed: “They alone need to negotiate, and that is how we find a solution.” Nevertheless, she concluded: “The Malvinas Islands are Argentine.”

“Cuba will continue to champion efforts to ensure that Latin America and the Caribbean can be a region free of colonialism,” said the country’s representative, expressing support for Argentina’s sovereignty claim over the Malvinas, South Sandwich and South Georgia Islands by citing the Special Committee’s 41 resolutions on the matter and the relevant General Assembly resolutions. She opposed a visiting mission to the Malvinas, considering it “inappropriate because there are no colonized people in place”.

“We firmly support Argentina’s legitimate claim to sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands, and have always advocated the settlement of territorial disputes between States through peaceful negotiations,” said China’s delegate. This question involves the historical legacy of colonialism, he added — which, through forcible conquest, political suppression, economic exploitation and racial discrimination, has left in its wake “scarred memories and countless crimes”.

Timor’Leste recognizes UK’s administrative role

The speaker for Timor-Leste said that while acknowledging Argentina’s historical claims and national aspirations, his country also recognizes the United Kingdom’s current administrative role over the territory. Acknowledging both parties’ legitimate interests and perspectives is imperative for fostering a constructive environment conducive to dialogue, he said, adding that recognizing sovereignty claims invites “a balanced approach that appreciates the validity of diverse narratives and the necessity of bridging them through dialogue”.

The representative of Indonesia said that there is no “one-size-fits-all solution” in the context of Non-Self-Governing Territories, as “each case demands a tailored approach grounded in historical, political and legal contexts”. Sierra Leone’s representative concurred, adding that the Special Committee — when addressing each situation on a case-by-case basis — must consider “the wishes, aspirations and well-being of the inhabitants of these Territories”.