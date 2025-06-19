Lula and Maduro stand behind the home-incarcerated CFK

Lula will visit CFK next month during the Mercosur Summit, Pimenta explained

Presidents Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil Wednesday expressed their solidarity with former Argentine head of State Cristina Fernández de Kirchner after her sentence to six years under house arrest for corruption in the so-called Vialidad scandal was upheld earlier this week.

Maduro pointed out on social networks that iconic Argentine figures like Juan Domingo Perón, Néstor Kirchner, and Diego Armando Maradona showcased the country's revolutionary legacy and indomitable spirit. Eva Perón was a symbol of resistance and popular victory, Maduro also noted, as if likening CFK to the former First Lady.

In Maduro's view, the Argentine people, from their revolutionary roots, will continue their struggle. He made those remarks as thousands marched Wednesday at various points nationwide in support of CFK.

Meanwhile, Lula will pay a visit to CFK next month during the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) Summit in Buenos Aires, it was confirmed Wednesday by Workers' Party (PT) Congressman Paulo Pimenta from the Argentine capital. During his participation in the pro-CFK street demonstrations, the lawmaker insisted CFK's conviction was unjust and politically motivated.

“President Lula is going to travel to Argentina the first week of July to pay a visit to his friend Cristina and personally convey to her his affection and solidarity,” Pimenta said.

