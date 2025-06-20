Heavy rains kill 2 in Brazilian State of Rio Grande do Sul

Drier weather is expected by Saturday

Heavy rains in the Brazilian State of Rio Grande do Sul since June 16 have caused significant damage across 90 municipalities, resulting in two deaths and one missing person.

In addition, over 2,900 people are homeless, and 1,500 are in shelters. Flooding, landslides, and road blockages have affected areas like Santa Maria, Lajeado, and Canoas, with five rivers exceeding flood levels. In the capital, Porto Alegre, the Guaíba River has not yet reached flood level (3.6 meters), but Civil Defense warns of a rapid rise in the coming days.

In Candelária, a woman died after her car was swept away, and in Nova Petrópolis, a man died in a similar incident.

A red alert for heavy rain persists until June 20, with a cyclone near the coast worsening conditions.

From June 21, drier weather is expected, but waterlogged soil and high river levels maintain flood risks. Authorities are monitoring the situation and may declare a state of emergency.

According to a bulletin released on Thursday by Civil Defense, more than 90 municipalities had already recorded damage such as flooding, landslides, the destruction of bridges, and the interruption of roads. Among the most affected are Santa Maria, Encruzilhada do Sul, Cachoeira do Sul, Arvorezinha, Jaguari, and Santa Cruz do Sul.