Jones Huala's detention too strict, lawers say

Jones Huala's lawyers say he is endyring humiliating conditions

Facundo Jones Huala, leader of the Mapuche Ancestral Resistance (RAM), is being held under extremely severe conditions following his June 8 arrest in the Argentine Patagonia city of El Bolsón for encouraging acts of violence, a group of lawyers representing him claimed Thursday.

After his detention, Jones Huala was transferred to Federal Prison #6 in Rawson, 885 kilometers from his native Bariloche.

According to hus legal team's habeas corpus filing, he is kept in isolation, facing cold and. He is also denied visits, food, or clothes, as reportedly instructed by the National Security Ministry.

“Facundo has been turned into a trophy for the sake of petty electioneering political speculation,” it was argued.

Jones Huala faces charges of criminal apology and participation in an organization aiming to impose ideas by force. A 90-day preventive detention was ordered by Judge Ezequiel Andreani, which has been appealed, citing numerous technical irregularities.

The defendant openly endorsed sabotage during a book presentation. His remarks included support for attacks on capitalist infrastructure, though he denied targeting people or the environment.

Security Minister Patricia Bullrich praised the arrest, calling the RAM a “violent and terrorist organization.”

She insisted there would be no impunity for. Jones Huala, who had previously been expelled from Chile after serving time for a 2013 arson case.

He has been linked with RAM-linked attacks since 2013 but has criticized some land occupation methods.