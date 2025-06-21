Brazil anticipating evacuation from Israel

The Brazilian Air Force said it was ready and waiting for the green light

Brazil's diplomatic mission in Israel is beginning to record nationals of the South American country who might sign up for an evacuation flight once Tel Aviv authorizes such an operation amid the escalating war with Iran, it was reported Friday. The Brazilian Air Force has been reported to be ready and expecting the green light.

Around 11,000 Brazilians remain in Israel, down from 14,000 in 2023 before the Oct. 7 terrorist attack by Hamas. Many of these Brazilians are well integrated into the Israeli community, so the Government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva would need more specific information about exactly how many of them would be willing to return. But this time around, the conflict's aerial nature, with missiles and air raids filling the skies, complicates safe airspace clearance.

No official repatriation plan exists yet, but the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense will coordinate if approved, with ongoing negotiations with Jordan and Israel to ensure safety. If such an operation is authorized, it will be coordinated by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense, Brazilian authorities explained.