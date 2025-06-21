CFK sends crowds away from her home and delivers a recorded message

Milei's is an “unsustainable model,” CFK argued

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner told her followers Friday in a recorded message from her house arrest in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Constitución that Security Minister Patricia Bullrich was seeking “to provoke chaos” and insisted that Javier Milei's policies could collapse sooner or later.

From the apartment where she is serving a six-year prison sentence for corruption in the so-called Vialidad case, she instructed her faithful early Friday to vacate the area and convene at the Parque Lezama Auditorium nearby, to avoid affecting the residential area's tranquility, which could lead to her house arrest being revoked, resulting in her transfer to a correctional facility.

Once at the square, Congressman Máximo Kirchner told the crowds that “We must have an unwavering behavior in the face of provocations and pressure,” before playing his mother's speech:

“Patricia Bullrich, that nefarious woman, capable of anything: her record proves it. She was part of all the governments that ended up causing great problems to the country. The government of De la Rúa, Macri, and, now, as the icing on the cake, that of Milei,” CFK said while noting that the minister set up a fence in front of her apartment building “without a court order and with a clear objective: to provoke conflict and chaos, something that has never happened so far.”

CFK also mentioned that Milei's La Libertad Avanza (LLA) “came to talk to us about the future, and they only bring us the worst of the past,” with public accounts needing “more and more dollars that they do not have.”

They are “dollars that the Argentine economy does not have and that it consumes almost with the voracity of a drug addict,” she further argued. In this scenario, Milei's economic model “sooner or later falls apart.”

“If the State does nothing, and only collects taxes, is it only going to be left to collect taxes and beat the shit out of people in the street? What's the point? If [nothing] returns from the State to society. This is an unsustainable model,” CFK claimed while underlining that a large amount of US dollars had been wired abroad following the partial lifting of the exchange rate restrictions (stocks).

She specified that the money syphoned elsewhere was tantamount to “one third of the second loan of the [International] Monetary Fund for 12 billion dollars.”

”We are in a country where Argentines find it faster to buy outside the country. The account is simple, we are in the oven (doomed),“ she stressed.

Regarding the Libertarian administration's fiscal surplus, CFK claimed it was ”very tricky“ because ”they owe money to all the provinces,“ to which they owe ”monumental amounts of money.“

CFK underscored that LLA was neglecting everything that was the State's responsibility, leading to an ”unsustainable model.”