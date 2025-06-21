Uruguayan troops returning from Congo on July 3

21st Saturday, June 2025 - 10:54 UTC Full article

Lubetkin returned from the United States on Friday after taks with Guterres and other UN officials

The Uruguayan Government of President Yamandú Orsi arranged with the United Nations (UN) that the peacekeeping troops from the South American country, numbering between 190 and 200, would be returning from their mission in Congo on July 3, Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin announced Friday in Montevideo.

They will depart from Entebbe, Uganda, on a chartered Ethiopian Airlines flight, arriving in Montevideo after an 18-20 hour journey. The return was facilitated by positive developments in Congo, including an agreement between Congo, Rwanda, and the M23 rebel group.

Defense Minister Sandra Lazo highlighted the troops’ exemplary service, despite challenges like one death and one injury. The UN praised their role in stabilizing the region.

A replacement contingent may depart for Congo on July 4 if conditions allow, prioritizing soldiers with post-traumatic stress. The process was unblocked by improved regional dynamics and diplomatic efforts, including communications with Rwandan authorities.

“The United Nations authorities highlighted the extraordinary work of our troops and the respect they earned among the population,” stressed Lazo. The Uruguayan contingent, together with those of other countries, became “indispensable” to guarantee stability in Congo, she further noted. “The appreciation of our troops is extraordinary,” she added.

Orsi had already predicted on Thursday that “some solution” could be reached for the return of the Uruguayan military contingent.

Lubetkin, who returned from the United States on Friday, explained that he had held conversations with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres as well as with generals in charge of international troops, and with the Undersecretary-General Amina Mohammed to review the case of the Uruguayan soldiers, after which an “agreement” was reached for their return on July 3.

A scenario of dialogue was opened between the United Nations system, Congo, Rwanda, and the M23 forces that hold the area,“ Lubetkin pointed out. ”It was clear, and we raised it during this period, that for us it was fundamental the return of the part of the contingent that had to return with the dangers and risks that had been generated in the health field, including mental health,” he added.

The relief contingent will be waiting at Carrasco Airport to board that same plane on July 4.