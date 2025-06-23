Bolivia says US attacks on Iran were “arbitrary”

Bolivia's links with Iran go beyond a mutual friendship

Bolivia's President Luis Arce Catacora and the South American country's government condemned the US military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, calling them an “arbitrary attack” that violates international law and the UN Charter.

The attacks, part of the US operation using GBU-57 anti-bunker bombs, were announced by President Donald Trump, who urged Iran to seek peace or face further strikes.

Bolivia warned that the bombings threaten regional and global peace, urging an immediate cessation of hostilities. The Foreign Ministry described the US actions as interference and a violation of Iran’s sovereignty. Bolivia emphasized its commitment to peace, dialogue, and respect for international law, noting its positive relations with Iran, including technology and business exchanges.

”We strongly condemn the arbitrary attack by the U.S. (...) Bombing targets of this nature not only puts regional and global peace at risk, but also violates fundamental principles of International Law and the UN Charter,“ Arce posted on social media.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry issued a statement questioning the Trump administration for its interference in Iran's sovereignty, which constituted a serious violation of International Law and the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

Bolivia also made an urgent call for the immediate cessation of hostilities, which threaten regional stability and represent a serious risk to international peace and security. ”Bolivia reiterates its commitment to peace, dialogue and unrestricted respect for international law,“ the communiqué read.

”Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they don't, future attacks will be much bigger and easier,” Trump warned after Saturday's attacks.

Iran has expanded its footprint in Bolivia through security, mining, and cultural cooperation, raising strategic interest and regional concern. In 2023, Iran and Bolivia signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen defense ties. While officially framed as support for border control and anti-narcotics efforts, the agreement reportedly includes military equipment sales, personnel training, and possibly drone technology. The lack of transparency has sparked alarm among neighboring countries and analysts.

In addition, Iran is negotiating a rare earth minerals agreement with Bolivia, targeting deposits in Cochabamba and Santa Cruz. These contain strategic elements like neodymium and europium, which are vital for high-tech industries. Iran has offered joint investment, technology transfer, and to cover exploration costs.

Since the Evo Morales era, Bolivia and Iran have fostered close relations, including the creation of Islamic cultural centers, mosques, and even an Iranian TV channel broadcasting in Bolivia.