Chile's Boric also finds attack on Iran disrespectful of international law

23rd Monday, June 2025 - 10:24 UTC Full article

“We will defend respect for international humanitarian law in all instances,” Boric argued

Chile's President Gabriel Boric Font expressed his utmost rejection to the United States' bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities (Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan), which – he claimed – violated international law.

In this regard, Boric emphasized the need to respect international humanitarian law, asserting that power does not justify breaking global rules.

The US attack, described as a “total success” by President Donald Trump, involved GBU-57A anti-bunker bombs and Telam cruise missiles, targeting key Iranian nuclear sites.

Chilean opposition leaders from UDI and RN criticized Boric’s remarks as hasty and imprudent, urging him to act cautiously as a head of state. They called for a special session to review the government’s stance on the Middle East conflict.

“The United States announces that it has just bombed nuclear power plants in Iran. Attacking nuclear power plants is prohibited by international law. Chile condemns this attack by the U.S.,” Boric said late Saturday local time.

“We will defend respect for international humanitarian law in all instances. Having power does not authorize using it in violation of the rules we have given ourselves as humanity,” he added.

In response, opposition leaders such as Congressman Guillermo Ramírez, of the Independent Democratic Union (UDI), described Boric's comments as an “early, radical statement with very little information”, pointing out that “You are a Head of State, not a commentator.”

Meanwhile, Congressman Diego Schalper (RN) accused Boric of issuing “hasty comments, lacking sufficient information and unnecessarily blunt”, in a context where preliminary information on the attack was still circulating. “We demand President Boric take care of safeguarding Chile's interests and act as President,” he stressed.

Schalper also announced he has asked Foreign Affairs Committee Chairwoman Ericka Ñanco of the Frente Amplio to convene an extraordinary session to analyze the scope of the position adopted by the Government regarding the conflict in the Middle East.