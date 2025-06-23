Measles epidemic reported in Bolivia

Bolivian health authorities confirmed 50 cases of measles plus another 300 under suspicion, which prompted the declaration of an epidemic, primarily in Santa Cruz, with additional detections in La Paz and Potosí.

The outbreak, affecting individuals aged 9 months to 42 years, is driven by low vaccination rates, with 30% of children unvaccinated.

Vice Minister of Epidemiological Promotion and Surveillance, Max Enríquez, emphasized the need for mass vaccination, particularly in schools, with 500,000 vaccine doses available.

“We have had the last cases in 2020, during the pandemic that we managed to control. In 2023, three more cases were also contained. However, we now have 50 confirmed cases, which officially places us in an epidemic situation,” Enriquez explained at a press conference.

Enriquez also pointed out that 70% of the cases affected people under 19 years of age, mainly children under five years of age. “There are more than 300 suspected cases that are being investigated. In case of a suspected case, we activate the blocking brigades” to contain suspected cases.

“We are highly susceptible to the accumulation of unvaccinated children. Therefore, we ask and we are going to do the vaccination work in the educational units,” he also mentioned.

“We have 50 cases. Of these, 47 are confirmed in Santa Cruz. Then we have one case in Potosi and two cases in La Paz,” Enríquez added.

“Once the child reaches one year of age, he/she should receive his/her first dose and, due to the epidemic we are going through now, he/she should complete his/her schedule after one month. That is to say, at one year and one month, the child should have the two doses,” the minister insisted.