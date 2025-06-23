Paraguayan gov't backs Israel and US but draws domestic criticism

23rd Monday, June 2025 - 10:40 UTC Full article

The gesture was perceived by many as unnecessary, inopportune, and out of context

Unlike all of its neighbors except Argentina, Paraguay reaffirmed its support for Israel and its right to self-defense in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Paraguay ratifies its support for the people of Israel and the right to protect its existence. We accompany the actions carried out by the allied countries,” the Paraguayan Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Paraguay also urged nations to seek a diplomatic solution to reduce tension in the region. “We call for joint efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East through diplomacy and international law,” the declaration went on.

This endorsement extended to supporting actions taken by allied nations, including a recent US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. While the statement emphasized the importance of diplomacy and international law to ease Middle East tensions, it triggered significant domestic backlash.

Many Paraguayan citizens criticized President Santiago Peña for aligning with international conflicts while the country faces pressing internal issues like insecurity, unemployment, and institutional instability. Social media users voiced their dissatisfaction, often mixing sarcasm with frustration.

Critics accused Peña of being disconnected from citizens' needs and prioritizing foreign affairs over national concerns. The announcement, made amid heightened global tensions, was seen by many as ill-timed and misaligned with Paraguay’s current challenges.

Excellent diplomatic ties between Paraguay and Israel go back decades. Asunción ratified its support for the People of Israel's right to protect its existence and the actions carried out by allied countries while calling for united efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East through diplomacy and law.

Paraguay's message of support comes amid an escalation of international tension, which increases global sensitivity on diplomatic positions. However, locally, the gesture was perceived by many as unnecessary, inopportune, and out of context.