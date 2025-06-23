Uruguay condemns Saturday's US strikes on Iranian soil

Montevideo also warned of the increased risk of radiological leakage affecting the population

Uruguay's government of President Yamandú Orsi expressed deep concern over the recent US airstrikes on nuclear facilities in Iran, citing a dangerous escalation of violence in the Middle East. Montevideo's Foreign Ministry condemned actions threatening international peace and security, noting that the use of force is regulated by international law and the UN Charter, while highlighting the risk of radiological leakage. Hence, all parties were urged to cease hostilities, protect civilians, and resume dialogue for a peaceful resolution.

“The Government of Uruguay expresses its deep concern at the dangerous escalation of violence in the Middle East as a result of the recent air strikes against nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Uruguay's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

”Uruguay rejects any action that represents a threat to international peace and security, including nuclear proliferation, and recalls that the use of force at the international level is strictly regulated by international law and can only be exercised in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, with the aggravating factor, in the case of attacks on nuclear facilities, of the increased risk of radiological leakage affecting the population, as pointed out by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),“ the document further noted.

In addition, Montevideo urged ”the parties to this conflict, to containment, to the immediate cessation of hostilities, to guarantee the protection of the civilian population, in accordance with international humanitarian law, and to resume dialogue and diplomacy, the only possible way to reach a fundamental solution to this crisis,“ and achieve an ”immediate cessation of hostilities.”