“We are on the right side of history”: Milei defends bombings in Iran

23rd Monday, June 2025 - 10:51 UTC

Milei endorsed Petri's statements

The Argentine Government of President Javier Milei has publicly supported the recent US and Israeli strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities.

Defense Minister Luis Petri argued that fighting terrorism and nuclear weapons was essential for global peace, asserting that Argentina was “on the right side of History” and justice, having been “victims of Iran's terror.” This sentiment was echoed by presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni, who declared, “Terrorism never again. The end.”

Juan Carreira, Director of Digital Communication, praised Donald Trump as “the best president in modern history” and provided a detailed justification for the strikes, arguing that Iran's multiple uranium enrichment plants indicate a nuclear weapons program rather than peaceful energy production. He highlighted that Israel had been warning about Iran's uranium enrichment for years.

The support from Argentinian officials, including a retweet from President Milei of Petri's message, signals a clear alignment with the United States and Israel regarding the strikes.

“Tomorrow the world will wake up freer and in peace! We were victims of Iran's terror, and we paid for it with the blood of innocents. Thank you, President Javier Milei, we are on the right side of History! On the side of Justice!” Petri posted on X.

“Trump's decision to attack Iran's uranium enrichment sites is one of the most important decisions made by a US president in decades. Iran built a nuclear plant in the south of the country in 2010 to have the excuse to enrich uranium. However, the same machine that is used to enrich it, between 3 to 5% for a nuclear plant, can still be used to take it above 60%, and it becomes the fissile component for a nuclear bomb,” Carreira explained.

”This is how Iran built three different plants, each one more secret and hidden than the other, to enrich uranium. First of all, you don't need three enrichment sites for a single plant, not even by chance. Just think that Argentina has three plants and only one uranium enrichment complex (in Pilcaniyeú),” he added.