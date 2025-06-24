Milei claims Argentina is the world’s 23rd military power — but global rankings say otherwise

Argentine President Javier Milei has sparked controversy by claiming that Argentina is currently the 23rd strongest military power in the world. The statement, made during a recent interview in Casa Rosada, credited Defense Minister Luis Petri’s leadership. However, data from international defense rankings tell a different story.

According to the Global Firepower Index 2025 — a widely referenced annual report measuring military strength based on over 60 factors, including troop levels, airpower, logistics, and defense budgets — Argentina ranks 33rd globally, not 23rd. “The top three remain the United States, Russia, and China,” the report notes. In Latin America, Brazil leads the region in both military strength and defense investment.

Although Argentina has made strides to modernize its armed forces, including a major 2024 deal to purchase 24 F-16 fighter jets from Denmark, its capabilities remain limited in comparison to global powers. The country operates just 46 combat aircraft, well behind Brazil (185) and Mexico (80), and spends approximately USD 3.1 billion on defense — a fraction of Brazil’s USD 22.8 billion budget.

Milei’s claim drew swift skepticism. Analysts warn that exaggerating military capabilities may damage credibility. “It sends confusing signals internationally and undermines serious discussions on defense policy,” said a regional security expert.

Argentina, the eighth-largest country by land area, faces real security and logistical challenges in protecting its vast borders. However, experts agree that substantial and sustained investment would be needed to significantly climb the ranks of military power.

In Latin America, Argentina is currently fifth in defense spending, behind Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Chile. And globally, nations like Turkey, Israel, and Iran — all ranked ahead of Argentina — maintain far more robust and battle-tested armed forces.

While President Milei’s administration promotes modernization, global rankings and defense reports make it clear: Argentina still has a long way to go before becoming a top-tier military power.