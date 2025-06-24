No ceasefire between Iran and Israel despite Trump's announcement

In principle, Tel Aviv agreed with Trump, but Iran kept firing missiles, killing at least four people

Even after US President Donald Trump announced Monday that Israel and Iran had fully agreed to implement the ceasefire, Tehran fired a barrage of missiles, killing at least four people, and insisted there was no arrangement whatsoever. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi added that his country would halt its response if Israel ceased aggression by 4 am Tehran time.

On the other hand, Israel confirmed it achieved its objectives in Operation “Rising Lion,” neutralizing Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile threats, and agreed to the ceasefire in coordination with Trump. Tel Aviv also thanked Washington for its support and warned of strong retaliation if the ceasefire was violated. The conflict escalated after Iran retaliated with an attack against an American air base in Qatar earlier Monday, which caused no casualties.

After Trump's announcement, Israeli emergency services confirmed at least four people were killed by waves of missiles fired Tuesday morning, prompting new Israeli strikes.

“Last night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the cabinet ... to announce that Israel had achieved all the objectives of Operation 'Rising Lion' and much more,” Tel Aviv said in a statement. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Government added that “an immediate dual existential threat: nuclear and ballistic” had been suppressed.

“Israel thanks President Trump and the United States for their support in defense and for their participation in removing the Iranian nuclear threat,” the statement went on but pledging to “respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire.”

“The Israel Defense Forces also achieved complete air superiority in the skies over Tehran, struck a severe blow to the [Iranian] military leadership and destroyed dozens of Iran's main regime targets,” the communiqué further explained. “In Operation Rising Lion, the State of Israel made great historic achievements and placed itself in the first rank of the world's major powers. This is a great success for the people of Israel and its fighters, who removed two existential threats to our country, and ensured the eternity of Israel.”

“Provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 a.m. Tehran time, we have no intention of continuing our response afterwards,” Araghchi said on social media.