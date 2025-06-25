Argentina begins evacuating nationals stranded in Israel

25th Wednesday, June 2025 - 09:24 UTC Full article

Operations are getting back to normal at Ben Gurion Airport

The Argentine government launched a repatriation operation to evacuate around 450 nationals of the South American country stranded in Israel amid the conflict with Iran, which has nevertheless been reported to have ended, at least for now.

The first evacuation flight, prioritizing families with infants, the elderly, and people with health issues, departed from Tel Aviv to Rome on Monday. A second flight followed Tuesday, with two more flights scheduled by Thursday.

Argentina chartered aircraft from the few Israeli airlines still operating: Israir, El Al, and Arkia. Due to security protocols, early flights carried just 50 passengers, though later flights are expected to carry up to 178. In Rome, evacuees will board Aerolíneas Argentinas flights to Buenos Aires.

Initially delayed due to escalating tensions, the operation resumed following a ceasefire announcement by US President Donald Trump and updated security clearances from Israel. Land evacuation routes through Jordan or Egypt were evaluated but ultimately dismissed. The use of military aircraft was also ruled out in favor of commercial charter flights.

Israel has lifted most of its war-related restrictions, allowing operations to resume at the Ben Gurion and Haifa airports, in addition to lifting passenger caps.

This move marks a significant step in the normalization of air activities in the country. In addition, the Israeli Armed Forces have relaxed defense guidelines, allowing all areas except those close to the Gaza Strip to operate again without the limitations that were in place. This relaxation is a reflection of the new security situation in the region.