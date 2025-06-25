Argentina: Milei to suppress Civil Servants' Day off

25th Wednesday, June 2025 - 19:54 UTC Full article

This measure is in line with this Government's conception of the State, Adorni explained

The Argentine Government of President Javier Milei will be suppressing the June 27 Civil Servant Day off for the people of the sector, Spokesman Manuel Adorni announced Wednesday.

Hence, while the day is still officially recognized, workers of national government agencies will still have to report for duty. Under the federal system, local administrations may still choose to honor it with a holiday.

Milei's decision seeks to align public sector conditions with those of the private sector, Adorni explained. “The State is not a place where it should be possible to take a sabbatical day, or enjoy any other privilege,” he pointed out in a media briefing.

“Through a decree that is going to be signed in the next few hours and that will be published in the Official Gazette, the President will eliminate the non-working day corresponding to the Public Employee's Day,” Adorni also explained.

“This day is paid with the salary of each one of the taxpayers of this country,” he further noted.

“Working in the State is a service to attend to the citizen, who every day, forces himself to bring a plate of food to his family and who, directly or indirectly, is responsible for the present and the future of the country. This measure is in line with this Government's conception of the State; it is there to pave the way to freedom for the Argentines, not to hinder it. The Argentina that worshipped statism and the public sector to the detriment of the private sector is a thing of the past,” Adorni also told reporters.