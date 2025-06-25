Belgian monarchs land in Chile

King Philippe held talks with Boric and other officials

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium arrived Tuesday on a State trip to Chile, where they were welcomed by President Gabriel Boric Font at La Moneda Palace. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in energy, mining, and science, reflecting the strong friendship and shared values between the two countries.

“This state visit is a reflection of the strategic relations that exist between both countries, of the Chilean-Belgian friendship and of the will to strengthen ties, together with addressing the global challenges of the moment,” the Chilean Government said in a statement.

“Belgium is one of the most important partners of the European Union and a country with which we share values, so strengthening ties is an important objective for us, especially in these turbulent times we are living in,” Boric noted. “Those of us who promote respect for international law and human rights have much to do together in this critical moment in humanity where war has returned to the front pages,” he added.

The royal couple's activities included paying tribute at the Independence hero Bernardo O’Higgins monument, visiting the Chilean Museum of Pre-Columbian Art, and engaging with the Coaniquem (an acronym for “Corporación de Ayuda al Niño Quemado” [Society for the Care of Burned Children], a non-profit institution that has been providing free care for severely burned children since 1979. It collaborates with the Antwerp-based Oscare organization, which specializes in the treatment of burns and scars. An agreement also links Coaniquem, Oscare, and the University of Antwerp since 2022, to explore possibilities for professional exchanges, collaborative research, and training.

King Philippe met with Chileans who sought refuge in Belgium during Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship (1973-1990) and held talks with Boric and other officials. More than 5,000 politically persecuted Chileans went to Belgium in those years.

The monarchs' journey will also include a trip to Antofagasta to see the Extremely Large Telescope (ELT), which in 2028 will become the largest optical telescope in the world and the first capable of detecting signs of life outside the Solar System, and which is being built by the European Southern Observatory (ESO), in the middle of the Atacama Desert.

It is the first Belgian royal visit to Chile since 1965, with Belgium being the eighth largest foreign investor in Chile, particularly in sectors such as construction, food, mining technologies, energy, and chemistry.