Bolivia: Measles outbreak leads to schooling reschedules

25th Wednesday, June 2025 - 10:26 UTC Full article

Bolivian education authorities in Santa Cruz have moved forward the winter recess, spanning now from June 30 through July 11, given the measles outbreak affecting the country. Other regions will continue with regular classes and follow the existing academic calendar, with their break set for July 7 to 18. Meanwhile, the cities of La Paz, El Alto, and Potosí, as well as several municipalities in Santa Cruz, have switched to online classes until the epidemic is under control, Education Minister Omar Véliz announced.

The landlocked country has declared a national health emergency due to a measles outbreak, with 60 confirmed cases as of June 24, 2025, primarily in Santa Cruz. The first case was reported on April 21, linked to a person arriving from Russia.

”A health emergency is declared nationwide for measles at the request of the National Strategic Council for Health Emergencies carried out (...) on June 23, 2025,″ Health and Sports Minister María Renée Castro said during a press conference in La Paz.

In this scenario, the government is promoting mass vaccination, with 3,600 centers available, and coordinating strategies with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to strengthen response efforts.

President Luis Arce Catacora emphasized protecting public health through coordinated actions and urged citizens to vaccinate and follow official guidance.

“In view of the measles epidemic in the country and the high risk of spreading this disease, we have decided to declare a national health emergency with the firm purpose of protecting the health and life of the Bolivian people,” the head of State pointed out. “This measure will strengthen the State's response capacity through concrete, coordinated and coordinated actions with departmental and municipal governments and social organizations.”

The Americas, including the US and Canada, are also seeing significant measles outbreaks, with 7,241 cases and nine deaths reported regionally.